Kentucky’s Cam Fletcher apologized for throwing fit during loss

The Kentucky Wildcats are in a world of trouble this season, and Cam Fletcher’s issues are just a hint of those problems.

Kentucky lost 75-63 to North Carolina on Saturday and is now 1-5 on the season. Fletcher, a freshman, only played two minutes in the game and threw a fit over his lack of playing time, according to The Athletic’s Kyle Tucker.

So Kentucky completely melted down on the court. Cam Fletcher threw a fit. Calipari nuked Terrence Clarke all day and Clarke left the court before the game ended. Then no one but Keion Brooks, who did not play, would go do postgame interviews. The Cats' problems run deep. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) December 19, 2020

Kentucky coach John Calipari confirmed after the game that Fletcher was upset about his playing time. Calipari also says Fletcher later apologized.

Asked Calipari about Cam Fletcher emotional on the bench: “You’ve got to accept your position on this team. Cam was mad he didn’t play more. And I’m like, ‘The guys in front of you are playing.’ Cam came in and apologized after." — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) December 19, 2020

Calipari was upset that Fletcher pulled an attitude late in a winnable game.

"With four minutes to go, we have a chance to win the game and you cop an attitude.” Yeah, it's bad right now for Kentucky. https://t.co/z0E3zO6lYZ — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) December 19, 2020

Fletcher played 17 minutes in the team’s opener, then 15, then 13, but his minutes have dwindled since then. He’s only averaged just over two minutes in the last three games.

It’s easy to understand why Fletcher is frustrated, but he also proved to be selfish by worrying about his minutes at that time.