Saturday, December 19, 2020

Kentucky’s Cam Fletcher apologized for throwing fit during loss

December 19, 2020
by Larry Brown

The Kentucky Wildcats are in a world of trouble this season, and Cam Fletcher’s issues are just a hint of those problems.

Kentucky lost 75-63 to North Carolina on Saturday and is now 1-5 on the season. Fletcher, a freshman, only played two minutes in the game and threw a fit over his lack of playing time, according to The Athletic’s Kyle Tucker.

Kentucky coach John Calipari confirmed after the game that Fletcher was upset about his playing time. Calipari also says Fletcher later apologized.

Calipari was upset that Fletcher pulled an attitude late in a winnable game.

Fletcher played 17 minutes in the team’s opener, then 15, then 13, but his minutes have dwindled since then. He’s only averaged just over two minutes in the last three games.

It’s easy to understand why Fletcher is frustrated, but he also proved to be selfish by worrying about his minutes at that time.

