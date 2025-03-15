Tre Donaldson went coast-to-coast on awesome play to beat Maryland

You know it’s March when you see a college basketball player doing his best Tyus Edney impression.

Tre Donaldson went coast-to-coast on an awesome play to beat Maryland on Saturday. Donaldson’s Michigan Wolverine’s were down 80-79 to the Terrapins and had the ball under their own basket with 5.3 seconds left in their Big Ten Tournament semifinal game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Donaldson inbounded the ball to a teammate and then came running up to take it on a handoff. He then dribbled the ball down the court, went through the entire Maryland defense, and laid in a bucket off the glass with his left hand to win the game.

That was a sweet play. It sent Michigan to the tournament final against Wisconsin.

The top four teams in the conference seedings made it to the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament. Wisconsin beating top-seeded Michigan State was the upset of the day Saturday.

Donaldson finished with 12 points and 9 assists in the win. He also got the honor of putting the Michigan sticker on the bracket showing they had advanced to the finals of the tournament.