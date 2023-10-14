Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan takes official visit with notable ACC school

Kiyan Anthony could be headed to play in the ACC.

Kiyan, the 16-year-old son of retired ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, revealed this week to Instagram that he took an official recruiting visit to Florida State. He shared several pictures of himself in Florida State gear. Both of Kiyan’s parents, dad Carmelo and mom La La, were in a photo with him as well.

“out in Tallahassee wit the #seminoles ? #officialvisit,” Kiyan wrote in the caption of his post (which you can see below).

Led by longtime head coach Leonard Hamilton, Florida State is coming off a rough 9-23 season last year. But they made the NCAA Tournament in four of the five seasons prior (not counting the tournament-less 2019-20 season) and have produced such current NBA players as Scottie Barnes, Terance Mann, Malik Beasley, Jonathan Isaac, and Devin Vassell.

As for Kiyan, a four-star Class of 2025 shooting guard who stands 6-foot-5, he recently received scholarship offers from some major Big Ten programs. The interest from the ACC has apparently trickled in as well, giving Kiyan a full slate of option to choose from.