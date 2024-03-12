Carson Beck defends himself for driving a Lamborghini

Carson Beck drew attention last month when he was photographed picking up the keys to a Lamborghini Urus Peformante from an Atlanta car dealer. On Tuesday, he was grilled by Georgia Bulldogs media over his sports car.

Beck, who spent last year as Georgia’s starting quarterback, told reporters that he is a “car guy” and described having the car as “awesome” and a “blessing.”

“I’ve always been a car guy since I was a kid,” Beck said Tuesday. “I grew up always loving cars. My dream car when I was super, super young, was always a Mustang. I’ve never actually had a Mustang, but I kind of grew out of it when I was like 14, 15. But I’ve always been a huge car guy.”

Why did #UGA QB Carson Beck get a Lamborghini? pic.twitter.com/Ftcsq0XKF9 — DawgsHQ (@DawgsHQ) March 12, 2024

It’s unclear whether Beck outright purchased the car, which sells for over $250,000, or whether it came as part of an NIL deal. In his comments to the media, Beck didn’t specifically talk about buying the car, but instead said “being able to associate myself with that brand” and “being able to get that car.” That phrasing seems to suggest he got the car as part of some sort of deal.

As the starting quarterback for a national championship-contending team like Georgia, Beck is likely making over $1 million per year in name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. Whether he acquired the car through one of those deals, or whether he used his earnings to purchase it, is unclear. But one thing is very clear: Beck is happy to be driving a dream car.