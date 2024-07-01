 Skip to main content
Cavinder Twins announce new endorsement deal

July 1, 2024
by Larry Brown
Hanna and Haley Cavinder at the ESPYs

Jul 12, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder arrive on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Cavinder Twins have a new endorsement deal.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder announced Monday that they are working with sports apparel company Under Armour. Under Armour and the Cavinder Twins have agreed to a three-year deal. This will mark their first exclusive apparel and footwear contract.

The twins will serve as brand ambassadors for Under Armour, appear in branded content, test out new products, and give input on designs. They will not be able to wear the UA gear while doing stuff with their Miami basketball team, which is sponsored by Adidas.

The Cavinder Twins have built a huge social media following. The former Fresno State basketball players have signed NIL deals with Boost Mobile, WWE, Champs Sports, Intuit TurboTax, PSD Underwear and Raising Cane’s.

The Cavinders spent the 2022-2023 season with Miami but took last season off. However, they intend to play for Miami again in 2024-2025.

