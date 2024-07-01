Cavinder Twins announce new endorsement deal

The Cavinder Twins have a new endorsement deal.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder announced Monday that they are working with sports apparel company Under Armour. Under Armour and the Cavinder Twins have agreed to a three-year deal. This will mark their first exclusive apparel and footwear contract.

.@UnderArmour has signed endorsement deals with @CanesWBB players Haley and Hanna Cavinder 🏀 The three-year partnership marks the first exclusive apparel and footwear deal for the twins, who boast 4.5M followers on TikTok. 📰 | @_XavierHunterhttps://t.co/U1ebOGDhBa — Sports Business Journal (@SBJ) July 1, 2024

The twins will serve as brand ambassadors for Under Armour, appear in branded content, test out new products, and give input on designs. They will not be able to wear the UA gear while doing stuff with their Miami basketball team, which is sponsored by Adidas.

The Cavinder Twins have built a huge social media following. The former Fresno State basketball players have signed NIL deals with Boost Mobile, WWE, Champs Sports, Intuit TurboTax, PSD Underwear and Raising Cane’s.

The Cavinders spent the 2022-2023 season with Miami but took last season off. However, they intend to play for Miami again in 2024-2025.