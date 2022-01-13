CBS Sports Network has blunder at end of Colorado State game

CBS Sports Network had a broadcasting blunder at the end of Wednesday night’s Colorado State-Utah State basketball game.

The Rams beat the Aggies 77-72 to improve to 12-1 on the season. But those wishing to watch the game on CBS Sports Network didn’t know Colorado State had won the game until a few minutes after it ended. That’s because the network’s feed froze at the end and went to commercial with 2.2 seconds left.

CBS Sports Network had the broadcast freeze, then went to commercial with CSU up 75-72 and 2.2 seconds left. By the time the broadcast returned, CSU had won 77-72. pic.twitter.com/Ui09ct5AVX — Matt Clapp (@Matt2Clapp) January 13, 2022

CBS Sports Network had just tweeted to promote people watching the end of the game. The replies on the tweet were not friendly.

What a bad time to have a broadcasting glitch.

Colorado State fans will be happy to know that the team got the win.