Monday, March 29, 2021

Interesting detail about Chris Beard buyout helps Texas

March 28, 2021
by Larry Brown

Chris Beard

There is an interesting aspect of Chris Beard’s contract buyout from Texas Tech that could be of particular interest to Texas.

The Longhorns reportedly have Beard at the top of their list in their search for a new head men’s basketball coach.

The Dallas Morning News’ Chuck Carlton noted on Friday that Beard’s buyout if he leaves for another Big 12 team drops from $5 million to $4 million on April 1.

That’s not an April Fools’ joke, either. Beard becomes $1 million cheaper for Texas to hire come Thursday.

Texas Tech has kept things silent regarding Beard for the time being.

None of this means that Beard is leaving for Texas. But what we do know is that if there is any movement on that front, it might not happen until after Beard’s buyout drops on Thursday.

Beard, 48, attended Texas and was a student manager for the basketball program while in school. He has been at Texas Tech for five seasons and reached the NCAA Tournament championship game in his third season.

.

