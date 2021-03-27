Report: Chris Beard is leading candidate for Texas job

Texas is looking for a new head coach, and Chris Beard reportedly is the leading candidate for the job.

The Longhorns on Friday parted ways with Shaka Smart, who is taking the Marquette job.

Smart was the program’s head coach for six seasons. They made the NCAA Tournament three times under him but never won a tourney game. That includes this year’s upset loss to Abilene Christian in the first round.

Texas is determined to improve the program after not living up to expectations the last six years and looking for a new coach. Their reported top target coaches in the same state.

Horns 247’s Chip Brown reports that Beard is the top target.

Reports since Friday have said that Texas was targeting Beard.

Got a call from a college basketball source I trust who says Chris Beard is "absolutely going to Texas. It's a done deal. One-hundred percent." Obviously college basketball isn't my coverage area, but this source felt strongly enough to call and tell me. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) March 27, 2021

Beard has been at Texas Tech for five seasons. He made the Elite Eight in his second season and the championship game in his third year. This season, the team made the second round of the NCAA Tournament but lost to Arkansas.

Prior to Texas Tech, Beard went 30-5 at Arkansas Little Rock. The 48-year-old attended Texas for college and worked as a student manager for the program.