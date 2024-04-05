Chris Beard makes decision on his future at Ole Miss

Chris Beard is not going anywhere.

Beard, who just finished his first season as the head coach at Ole Miss, has been mentioned as a potential candidate to replace Eric Musselman at Arkansas. Musselman left the Razorbacks this week to take the USC job.

On Friday, Beard put the speculation to rest. He announced via social media that he is “just getting started” in Oxford.

HOTTY TODDY

Great times ahead in Oxford. We are just getting started. #WinInTheSip#Culture pic.twitter.com/u8rRwmfkSC — Chris Beard (@CoachBeard) April 5, 2024

Beard went 20-12 overall and 7-11 in the SEC in his first season with Ole Miss. The Rebels missed the NCAA Tournament, but the result was a big improvement over the 12-21 season they had the previous year.

The 51-year-old Beard has had success with several programs and took Texas Tech to the national championship game in 2019. He was a huge hire for Texas in 2021 but was fired midway through his second season because of a domestic violence scandal.