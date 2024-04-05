 Skip to main content
Chris Beard makes decision on his future at Ole Miss

April 5, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Chris Beard on the sideline

Jan 13, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Chris Beard reacts during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Beard is not going anywhere.

Beard, who just finished his first season as the head coach at Ole Miss, has been mentioned as a potential candidate to replace Eric Musselman at Arkansas. Musselman left the Razorbacks this week to take the USC job.

On Friday, Beard put the speculation to rest. He announced via social media that he is “just getting started” in Oxford.

Beard went 20-12 overall and 7-11 in the SEC in his first season with Ole Miss. The Rebels missed the NCAA Tournament, but the result was a big improvement over the 12-21 season they had the previous year.

The 51-year-old Beard has had success with several programs and took Texas Tech to the national championship game in 2019. He was a huge hire for Texas in 2021 but was fired midway through his second season because of a domestic violence scandal.

Article Tags

Chris BeardOle Miss Football
