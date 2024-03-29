Everyone said the same thing about the Clemson-Alabama Elite Eight game

Both Alabama and Clemson won in their Sweet 16 matchups on Thursday, setting up an Elite Eight game between them in the finals of the West Region of the NCAA Tournament. Both teams winning in the Sweet 16 to set up an Elite Eight game between them led fans to make similar remarks.

Yes, seeing a game between Clemson and Alabama in a postseason contest was all too familiar for sports fans. The jokes about how it’s just like college football were widely made.

Who would have thought after the 2018 national championship game that the next time we saw Clemson and Alabama play a huge postseason game it would be with a spot in the Final Four on the line. — Matt Connolly (@MattConnollyOn3) March 29, 2024

Alabama or Clemson will be in the national semifinal…in basketball. That seems unfair. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) March 29, 2024

Feels like Clemson and Alabama should play Saturday at the Rose Bowl instead of the Crypt. — Jay Posner (@JayPosnerSD) March 29, 2024

Alabama-Clemson for the Final Four and neither Dabo nor Nick are involved. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) March 29, 2024

Alabama vs. Clemson is the West Regional Final. What time is kickoff? — Tim Ring (@timringTV) March 29, 2024

Alabama vs. Clemson for a spot in the Final Four. See, we’re already getting a great matchup in the CFP quarterfinals. — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) March 29, 2024

Alabama opened as a small favorite over Clemson for Saturday’s game, which will be played at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. The winner will be making its first ever trip to the Final Four.

Yes, there is a big postseason college sports game between Alabama and Clemson, and it will be in basketball. Who saw that coming?