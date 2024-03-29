 Skip to main content
#pounditThursday, March 28, 2024

Everyone said the same thing about the Clemson-Alabama Elite Eight game

March 28, 2024
by Larry Brown
Nate Oats at a press conference

Oct 19, 2022; Birmingham, Alabama, US; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats during the SEC Basketball Media Days at Grand Bohemian Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Both Alabama and Clemson won in their Sweet 16 matchups on Thursday, setting up an Elite Eight game between them in the finals of the West Region of the NCAA Tournament. Both teams winning in the Sweet 16 to set up an Elite Eight game between them led fans to make similar remarks.

Yes, seeing a game between Clemson and Alabama in a postseason contest was all too familiar for sports fans. The jokes about how it’s just like college football were widely made.

Alabama opened as a small favorite over Clemson for Saturday’s game, which will be played at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. The winner will be making its first ever trip to the Final Four.

Yes, there is a big postseason college sports game between Alabama and Clemson, and it will be in basketball. Who saw that coming?

Alabama BasketballClemson BasketballNCAA Tournament 2024
