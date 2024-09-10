Dan Hurley drops S-bomb during White House visit

Dan Hurley got a little carried away during a visit to the White House on Tuesday.

Hurley’s UConn Huskies visited the White House Tuesday to be recognized for winning the NCAA men’s basketball national championship earlier this year. It was the second straight year that the Huskies had won the championship, and their second straight year getting to visit the White House. But that didn’t lessen the pressure at all for Hurley.

“I thought this would be easier in year two. ‘Oh man, I’ve been to the White House before.’ This is scary as sh-t,” Hurley said.

Then there was some laughter and Hurley covered his mouth after dropping the S-bomb. He then said “stick to the script?”

“I thought this would be easier, year two. Oh man, I’ve been to the White House before. This is scary as sh$&!” 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Uconn Head Basketball Coach Dan Hurley at the White House pic.twitter.com/nTOs5ZBmGb — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) September 10, 2024

That’s not the type of error you would expect to see from a coach upon visiting the White House. But Hurley is an intense guy and maybe his instincts took over.

Hurley also turned down a pursuit by the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason to remain at UConn. He has been the Huskies’ head coach for six seasons.