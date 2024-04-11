 Skip to main content
Dan Hurley reportedly has very firm stance on Kentucky job

April 11, 2024
by Grey Papke
Feb 18, 2023; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley watches from the sideline as they take on the Seton Hall Pirates at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

UConn coach Dan Hurley is viewed by many as Kentucky’s dream candidate to replace John Calipari, but it certainly sounds like any effort to land him would be a waste of time.

Matt Norlander of CBS Sports reported Thursday that there is a “0 percent chance” of Hurley leaving UConn for Kentucky. A source went so far as to tell Norlander that an offer of $20 million per year would not be enough to tempt Hurley into making the move, with the coach set for a pay rise at UConn.

Hurley essentially laughed off the Kentucky rumors when asked about them following his team’s national championship. The rumors still lingered, however, especially after another top candidate took himself out of the running.

It is unclear where Kentucky goes from here, but the dream of Hurley appears to be dead. It did not seem to have much life to begin with, either.

