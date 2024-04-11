Dan Hurley reportedly has very firm stance on Kentucky job

UConn coach Dan Hurley is viewed by many as Kentucky’s dream candidate to replace John Calipari, but it certainly sounds like any effort to land him would be a waste of time.

Matt Norlander of CBS Sports reported Thursday that there is a “0 percent chance” of Hurley leaving UConn for Kentucky. A source went so far as to tell Norlander that an offer of $20 million per year would not be enough to tempt Hurley into making the move, with the coach set for a pay rise at UConn.

Said one source on Hurley to Kentucky: “They could offer $20 million a year and he wouldn’t go.” Hurley, the national coach of the year, has the perfect job for him, has the top staff in the country and is running the best program in the sport. Always seemed far-fetched as is. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 11, 2024

Hurley essentially laughed off the Kentucky rumors when asked about them following his team’s national championship. The rumors still lingered, however, especially after another top candidate took himself out of the running.

It is unclear where Kentucky goes from here, but the dream of Hurley appears to be dead. It did not seem to have much life to begin with, either.