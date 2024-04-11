Report: Scott Drew makes decision about Kentucky job

Scott Drew has made a decision about the Kentucky Wildcats job.

Several reporters said on Thursday that Drew has decided to remain at Baylor rather than take the Kentucky job. According to reporter Jeff Goodman, Drew’s family did not want to leave Waco, Texas.

One of the main reasons why Scott Drew passed on Kentucky, per source, is that his family didn’t want to leave Baylor and Waco. Drew has three kids – college and high-school age — and they have grown up their entire lives in Waco. https://t.co/ibk2rqmOTN — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 11, 2024

Drew later confirmed the news with a statement.

“In our program, we strive to put Jesus first, then others, then ourselves. We truly believe that God has called my family and I to continue our work here at Baylor, surrounded by the best people and community anyone could be blessed to have. We are grateful for the support of Mack Rhoades, President Livingstone and the entire Baylor family and we look forward to working together to bring more championships to Waco,” Drew said.

Drew appeared to give serious consideration to the Kentucky job. A private plane returning from Lexington, Kentucky was seen arriving in Texas on Wednesday. The plane was carrying members of Drew’s family, suggesting his family had gone to visit Lexington and the University of Kentucky.

Drew has been the head basketball coach at Baylor since 2003. He has a wife and three children, all of whom have been used to living in Waco. They apparently are comfortable and happy there, which is why Drew will be remaining at Baylor.

Drew has reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times at Baylor. He has won one national championship, reached two other Elite Eights, and two other Sweet 16s before losing in the NCAA Tournament.

The 53-year-old Drew spent one season as Valparaiso’s head coach before taking the Baylor job.