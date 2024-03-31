Dan Hurley says he was motivated by ex-Illinois player’s social media post

UConn demolished yet another opponent in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night, and head coach Dan Hurley said a former Illinois player deserves some credit for the Huskies’ performance.

Continuing a historic run of dominance, UConn defeated Illinois 77-52 at TD Garden in Boston, Mass. to advance to the Final Four. Hurley was asked in his postgame press conference if he feels like the Huskies have taken their intensity to a new level in the NCAA Tournament. The coach spoke about how difficult it is to play in the Big East and said he feels like that prepares his team for March.

Hurley then revealed that he was motivated by a social media post from Sean Harrington, a former Illinois player who now works as a college basketball analyst for ESPN.

“I read a tweet last night I think from a former Illinois player, Sean Harrington. He was a good player, a McDonald’s All-American. One of the staff members wanted to add a little more fuel to my fire,” Hurley said. “Something like UConn has not had to play against this physical a team and they’ve never seen someone like Terrence Shannon, something along those lines. You know, statements like that are just asinine. You’re going against beasts and monsters every night in the Big East and the Big East prepared us for teams like Illinois.”

Dan Hurley references former Illinois player Sean Harrington's comments about UConn not having seen a player like Terrence Shannon: "Statements like that are asinine. You're going against beasts and monsters every night in the Big East." pic.twitter.com/2pTXAJ3cML — UConn on SNY (@SNYUConn) March 31, 2024

Harrington was mostly a reserve player at Illinois from 1999-2003. He averaged 6.8 points per game across his junior and senior seasons and was not a McDonald’s All-American. He did, however, predict that Illinois would create problems for UConn.

“Illini to the Elite 8. Defense stepped up tonight. Illini were the more physical team. Iowa State didn’t get any easy buckets. TSJ was the best player on the floor again. And TSJ will be the best player on the floor Saturday,” Harrington wrote. “UCONN doesn’t have a good answer for him.

“UCONN has not had to deal with a team as athletic and physical as Illini. And please don’t compare Shannon to Buie. Shannon is not going to be held to single digits and Castle will be in foul trouble. NW was down 2 starters in the game vs UCONN. Buie was their entire focus.”

Illini to the Elite 8. Defense stepped up tonight. Illini were the more physical team. Iowa State didn’t get any easy buckets. TSJ was the best player on the floor again. And TSJ will be the best player on the floor Saturday. UCONN doesn’t have a good answer for him. — Sean Harrington (@smharrington24) March 29, 2024

UCONN has not had to deal with a team as athletic and physical as Illini. And please don’t compare Shannon to Buie. Shannon is not going to be held to single digits and Castle will be in foul trouble. NW was down 2 starters in the game vs UCONN. Buie was their entire focus. — Sean Harrington (@smharrington24) March 29, 2024

UConn held Shannon to just 8 points on 2-of-12 shooting. The senior had 26 or more points in each of Illinois’ previous three NCAA Tournament games.

To his credit, Harrington was a good sport about being called out by Hurley.

Thanks for the shoutout @dhurley15. Impressive second half from @UConnMBB. But you did give me All American status which was nice!! https://t.co/xkhysIHvGO — Sean Harrington (@smharrington24) March 31, 2024

Like San Diego State in the Sweet 16, Illinois managed to hang around in the first half against UConn. The Huskies then found another gear coming out of the locker room and blew the doors off of the Fighting Illini with one of the most insane runs you will ever see.

Hurley is as eccentric of a coach as you will find, but his style has obviously served UConn well. Don’t be surprised if he finds another Harrington to motivate the Huskies for their Final Four matchup against Alabama.