UConn’s insane run against Illinois had fans in a frenzy

The UConn Huskies on Saturday went on a scoring rampage of epic proportions to secure their spot in the Final Four.

UConn shredded Illinois 77-52 to win their Elite Eight matchup at TD Garden in Boston, Mass. The Huskies used a 30-0 run to bury the Fighting Illini midway through the second half.

Illinois forward Marcus Domask’s jumper at the 1:51 mark of the first half tied the game at 23. UConn then went on to hold Illinois’ scoreless for nearly 10 minutes of game action.

The ridiculous run left fans — both in the crowd and on social media — in complete disbelief.

UCONN JUST WENT ON A 30-0 RUN 🔥 Dominant. pic.twitter.com/svMnbJxUI9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 30, 2024

uconn 30-0 run unreal 😂💀 — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) March 30, 2024

We have a 30-0 UConn run. 30-0. The Huskies scored 28 in the entirety of the first half. ABSURDITY!!!!!! — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) March 30, 2024

UConn put Illinois in hell real quick. 😂 30-0 run is insane. — ™️Marcus  (@TheMisterMarcus) March 30, 2024

What made UConn’s lopsided win even more impressive was their own poor shooting from outside. The Huskies shot just 3/17 from distance in a game that turned out to be completely one-sided.

UConn center Donovan Clingan led all scorers with 22 points to go along with 10 rebounds and 5 blocks. Clingan’s rim protection anchored a Huskies defense that limited the Fighting Illini to 25.4% shooting.

The defending champions have been the definition of dominant this postseason. The Huskies have held a 30-point lead in all four of their 2024 NCAA Tournament wins. UConn has won each of its last 10 March Madness games by double figures.

The Huskies have so far complied with head coach Dan Hurley’s request to crush the spirit of any opponent they face.