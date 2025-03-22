Dayton coach has epic meltdown during NIT game

Dayton Flyers coach Anthony Grant authored an elite coaching meltdown during the final minutes of his team’s NIT game against Chattanooga on Saturday.

Grant lost his cool with just over two minutes left during Saturday’s second-round game in Chattanooga. With Dayton trailing 75-67, Chattanooga’s Makai Richards seemingly grabbed Dayton’s Javon Bennett while Bennett was going after a loose ball. No foul was called, and Grant was incensed.

The typically mild-mannered coach went onto the court to argue with referees and had to be restrained by his assistants.

Dayton coach Anthony Grant lost his mind at the end of the Flyers NIT loss against Chattanooga. This is not something we normally see from the mild mannered coach.#GoFlyerspic.twitter.com/4O2DSiLOvx — Chatterbox Sports (@CBoxSports) March 22, 2025

Grant received a technical foul for his frustration, though he did manage to avoid a second one and a subsequent ejection. Chattanooga made three of the four ensuing free throws and wound up with a comfortable 87-72 win.

It wasn’t quite a Dan Hurley-level meltdown, but it is something that Grant even got close. The veteran coach is not known for losing his cool like he did here.

Grant just wrapped up his eighth season at Dayton, where he has a 172-82 record. He has also served as head coach at VCU and Alabama during his career.