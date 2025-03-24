Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Fans all said the same thing about epic Arizona-Oregon clash

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp

Several fans felt like there was something missing from Sunday’s epic NCAA Tournament clash between Arizona and Oregon.

With a spot in this year’s Sweet 16 on the line, Arizona needed a big-time performance from Caleb Love to fend off an Oregon comeback at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Wash. Love scored 12 of the Wildcats’ final 17 points to give Arizona a win in an 87-83 classic. He even delivered a message to top-seeded Duke after the game.

Fans could not help but think that the late Bill Walton would have loved to watch two former Pac-12 teams laying it all out on the court during March Madness.

Bill Walton smiling
Nov 15, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Pac-12 Networks commentator Bill Walton watches during the NCAA basketball game between the UCLA Bruins and the UNLV Rebels Pauley Pavilion. UCLA defeated UNLV 71-54. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Even Walton’s longtime broadcast partner, Dave Pasch, could not help but imagine the wacky commentary Walton would have probably had if he were calling the game.

“I can hear Bill saying: “Conference of Champions. What a game. What a life. I’m sleeping in the desert. What’s your name again?” Pasch wrote on X.

The UCLA legend was considered one of the biggest ambassadors for the Pac-12 Conference, which he never failed to call the “Conference of Champions” whenever he had the chance.

Walton himself was a key part of what made that moniker stick. The Hall of Famer led UCLA to two NCAA Championships in his three seasons as a member of the Bruins.

Walton died last year after a lengthy battle with prostate cancer.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!