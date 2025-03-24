Fans all said the same thing about epic Arizona-Oregon clash

Several fans felt like there was something missing from Sunday’s epic NCAA Tournament clash between Arizona and Oregon.
With a spot in this year’s Sweet 16 on the line, Arizona needed a big-time performance from Caleb Love to fend off an Oregon comeback at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Wash. Love scored 12 of the Wildcats’ final 17 points to give Arizona a win in an 87-83 classic. He even delivered a message to top-seeded Duke after the game.
Fans could not help but think that the late Bill Walton would have loved to watch two former Pac-12 teams laying it all out on the court during March Madness.
Bill Walton would have loved that game pic.twitter.com/luFfmDm4Wg— Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) March 24, 2025
Two former Pac 12 teams putting up a solid finish to the Round of 32.— T3 Bracketology™️🏀 (@T3Bracketology) March 24, 2025
Bill Walton is smiling in heaven
Oregon-Arizona being an awesome March Madness game is a tip of the cap to Bill Walton— Austin Barach (@Austin_Barach) March 24, 2025
Even Walton’s longtime broadcast partner, Dave Pasch, could not help but imagine the wacky commentary Walton would have probably had if he were calling the game.
“I can hear Bill saying: “Conference of Champions. What a game. What a life. I’m sleeping in the desert. What’s your name again?” Pasch wrote on X.
I can hear Bill saying: “Conference of Champions. What a game. What a life. I’m sleeping in the desert. What’s your name again?”— Dave Pasch (@DavePasch) March 24, 2025
The UCLA legend was considered one of the biggest ambassadors for the Pac-12 Conference, which he never failed to call the “Conference of Champions” whenever he had the chance.
Walton himself was a key part of what made that moniker stick. The Hall of Famer led UCLA to two NCAA Championships in his three seasons as a member of the Bruins.
Walton died last year after a lengthy battle with prostate cancer.