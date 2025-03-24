Fans all said the same thing about epic Arizona-Oregon clash

Several fans felt like there was something missing from Sunday’s epic NCAA Tournament clash between Arizona and Oregon.

With a spot in this year’s Sweet 16 on the line, Arizona needed a big-time performance from Caleb Love to fend off an Oregon comeback at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Wash. Love scored 12 of the Wildcats’ final 17 points to give Arizona a win in an 87-83 classic. He even delivered a message to top-seeded Duke after the game.

Fans could not help but think that the late Bill Walton would have loved to watch two former Pac-12 teams laying it all out on the court during March Madness.

Nov 15, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Pac-12 Networks commentator Bill Walton watches during the NCAA basketball game between the UCLA Bruins and the UNLV Rebels Pauley Pavilion. UCLA defeated UNLV 71-54. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Walton would have loved that game pic.twitter.com/luFfmDm4Wg — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) March 24, 2025

Two former Pac 12 teams putting up a solid finish to the Round of 32.



Bill Walton is smiling in heaven — T3 Bracketology™️🏀 (@T3Bracketology) March 24, 2025

Oregon-Arizona being an awesome March Madness game is a tip of the cap to Bill Walton — Austin Barach (@Austin_Barach) March 24, 2025

Even Walton’s longtime broadcast partner, Dave Pasch, could not help but imagine the wacky commentary Walton would have probably had if he were calling the game.

“I can hear Bill saying: “Conference of Champions. What a game. What a life. I’m sleeping in the desert. What’s your name again?” Pasch wrote on X.

I can hear Bill saying: “Conference of Champions. What a game. What a life. I’m sleeping in the desert. What’s your name again?” — Dave Pasch (@DavePasch) March 24, 2025

The UCLA legend was considered one of the biggest ambassadors for the Pac-12 Conference, which he never failed to call the “Conference of Champions” whenever he had the chance.

Walton himself was a key part of what made that moniker stick. The Hall of Famer led UCLA to two NCAA Championships in his three seasons as a member of the Bruins.

Walton died last year after a lengthy battle with prostate cancer.