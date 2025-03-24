Arizona star Caleb Love sends message to Duke ahead of Sweet 16 clash

Arizona guard Caleb Love knows a thing or two about playing Duke during March Madness.

Love famously sent the Blue Devils home during the Final Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament when he was still the lead guard for North Carolina. Love had a game-high 28 points and outplayed future NBA All-Star Paolo Banchero in what ended up being Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final game.

Wearing a different uniform on Sunday, Love looked just as comfortable leading 4th-seeded Arizona to an 87-83 victory over 5th-seeded Oregon in the second round of this year’s NCAA Tournament. Love scored 12 of the Wildcats’ final 17 points, including a crunch-time jam that electrified the crowd at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Wash.

Dec 30, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

CALEB LOVE WITH A HUGE JAM IN CLUTCH TIME 😤#MarchMadness @ArizonaMBB pic.twitter.com/R0L2fd6Nc4 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 24, 2025

Arizona’s win sealed its Sweet 16 date against top-seeded Duke.

During his postgame interview on Sunday, Love was asked how to beat Duke. Love paused and then flashed a subtle smirk before answering the question.

“We’re going to enjoy this win,” said Love. “But we’ll be ready for them when it’s time.”

"We'll be ready for them."



Caleb Love on facing Duke in the Sweet 16. pic.twitter.com/XDzH174lpX — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 24, 2025

Love’s brief pause may have been him flashing back to when he hit the dagger three-pointer to beat Duke three years ago. It could also have been when he waved goodbye to the Cameron Crazies during Arizona’s win over Duke last season.

Caleb Love knows a thing or two about playing Duke in the NCAA Tournament…



Thursday is gonna be fun 🍿 pic.twitter.com/7sPqC57xNX — Jacob Rhymer (@Rhymetime05) March 24, 2025

Love will be in a familiar spot during Thursday’s matchup, leading an underdog team against a Blue Devils lineup featuring a projected No. 1 overall pick. This time, it’s Cooper Flagg instead of Banchero.

Duke did not need any heroics to win their first two tournament games. The Blue Devils beat 16th-seeded Mount St. Mary’s and 9th-seeded Baylor by a combined 67 points.