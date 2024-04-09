Donovan Clingan pulls a Zach Edey after winning national championship

Donovan Clingan pulled a Zach Edey after helping UConn win the national championship on Monday night.

Clingan scored 11 points and added 5 rebounds in the Huskies’ 75-60 win over Purdue at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. After his team won the game to secure back-to-back championships, Clingan and his teammates got their chance to cut down a piece of the net as is tradition. But Clingan, who is 7-foot-2, did his best Edey impression.

The Huskies center didn’t even need a ladder as he reached up his arms to cut down his piece of the net:

Clingan with the Edey! pic.twitter.com/KFrluImCfZ — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 9, 2024

You may recall that the 7-foot-4 Edey did the same thing after leading Purdue to a Final Four berth.

Edey was hoping to lead his Boilermakers to a national championship. Instead, it was UConn that won it all for the second year in a row.

Clingan is a sophomore and will likely be back to make another run for the Huskies next season.