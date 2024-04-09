 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, April 8, 2024

Donovan Clingan pulls a Zach Edey after winning national championship

April 8, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read

Donovan Clingan holds up the net

Donovan Clingan pulled a Zach Edey after helping UConn win the national championship on Monday night.

Clingan scored 11 points and added 5 rebounds in the Huskies’ 75-60 win over Purdue at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. After his team won the game to secure back-to-back championships, Clingan and his teammates got their chance to cut down a piece of the net as is tradition. But Clingan, who is 7-foot-2, did his best Edey impression.

The Huskies center didn’t even need a ladder as he reached up his arms to cut down his piece of the net:

You may recall that the 7-foot-4 Edey did the same thing after leading Purdue to a Final Four berth.

Edey was hoping to lead his Boilermakers to a national championship. Instead, it was UConn that won it all for the second year in a row.

Clingan is a sophomore and will likely be back to make another run for the Huskies next season.

Article Tags

Donovan ClinganNCAA Tournament 2024
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus