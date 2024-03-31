Zach Edey pulled off epic move after Purdue reached Final Four

Purdue center Zach Edey delivered a dominant performance to push the school to their first Final Four appearance since 1980 on Sunday. Afterward, he celebrated with a pretty epic move.

When Edey took his turn cutting down the nets in Detroit, as is tradition, he outright skipped the ladder. The 7’4″ center simply took the scissors and got to work without even needing to stretch all that much.

That helps provide a little hint as to why Edey has been so dominant for Purdue, especially in this tournament. He has a size advantage against everybody. Of course, he is also very skilled, as his coach has been extremely blunt in pointing out.

Edey delivered 40 points and 16 rebounds in Purdue’s 72-66 win over Tennessee, making him responsible for over half of his team’s points. No wonder even Shaq has a nickname for him these days.