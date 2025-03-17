SEC sets NCAA Tournament record

The SEC made history on Sunday as the 2025 NCAA Tournament field was revealed.

14 of the SEC’s 16 teams were selected for the field on Sunday, setting a new NCAA Tournament record. That obliterated the old record of 11, which was set by the Big East in 2011.

The SEC could point to their depth, but they also boast a lot of top-end talent. Auburn was the No. 1 overall seed in the field, while the Florida Gators also got a No. 1 seed. Two more SEC teams, Alabama and Tennessee, landed on the No. 2 seed line. In total, six of the top 16 seeds in the tournament field went to SEC teams.

The feat is pretty remarkable, especially when you consider that the league is traditionally viewed as a football conference. The league’s prestige as a basketball conference has always lagged behind the likes of the ACC and Big 12, and as recently as 2016 the conference only managed to get three teams in the field. While Kentucky and Florida have a history of elite basketball programs, the rise of teams like Alabama and Auburn have completely changed the face of the conference.

The league has been eager to take advantage of the moment as well.

The big question now is whether the SEC can prove that it was deserving of this sort of love from the selection committee. If only a handful of their teams survive the first weekend of the tournament, the knives will come out quickly, and the league will be derided as overrated.

On the other hand, many people think several of their teams are legitimate championship contenders, with one in particular being hailed as the best team in the nation right now. If several SEC teams can make a deep run and one of them brings home a national title, it will be tough to argue that this was the best basketball conference we’ve ever seen.