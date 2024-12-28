Navy taunted the entire SEC on social media after beating Oklahoma

Navy’s social media account had the last laugh after their win over Oklahoma in Friday’s Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl.

Navy held off a late Oklahoma comeback to beat the Sooners 21-20, and they wasted no time in making the most of it. The official Navy football X account posted a graphic of quarterback Blake Horvath with the caption “It just means more at Navy.”

For the uninitiated, “It Just Means More” is the SEC’s longtime slogan, so the reference here was certainly no accident. Considering Navy made plays like this one despite being unable to do things like use the transfer portal to bring in whoever they want, they certainly earned the right to gloat by capping off a 10-3 season this way.

The SEC was certainly a loser as a result of this game, but it goes beyond that as well. At least one other team is almost certainly kicking itself after watching Oklahoma’s performance on Friday.