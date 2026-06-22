Duke gloated about Jon Scheyer after Mavericks coach news

The Duke Blue Devils took a victory lap regarding head coach Jon Scheyer staying at the school instead of jumping to the NBA.

After news broke that Dusty May was leaving Michigan to coach the Dallas Mavericks , the Blue Devils’ official X account posted a photo of a young Scheyer wearing a Duke shirt, emphasizing his loyalty to the program. The post came amid media reports suggesting Scheyer had also been a candidate for the Dallas job and had at least some interest.

Duke was seemingly trying to make a point about Scheyer’s loyalty to the school. Scheyer was reported to be a top candidate for the Dallas job, but many reports, including from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, suggested that he ultimately turned down the opportunity.

The Mavericks tried HARD to poach Jon Scheyer, according to Brian Windhorst. But he's still Duke's head coach. The Brotherhood.



Story by @SamraSource: https://t.co/CVuTQdZOlg pic.twitter.com/7peDyXvu4T — Riley Gates (@Riley_Gates) June 22, 2026

Scheyer has experience coaching Cooper Flagg , which was undoubtedly one of the reasons the Mavericks looked so hard at him. He has also been successful at the college level, at least during the regular season, though it is fair to question whether he would have been able to transfer that success professionally.

On the other hand, Scheyer has drawn some criticism for Duke’s perceived underachievement in the NCAA Tournament. A few Blue Devils fans might have quietly hoped he would take the job in light of that.