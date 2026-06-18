Dan Hurley reveals dream White House game opponent for UConn

Dan Hurley has a tasty hoops idea for the White House.

After attending the historic UFC Freedom 250 on Sunday, the UConn Huskies head coach was asked by Charlie Cotton of TMZ DC for his thoughts on a potential college basketball game at the White House.

“That would be good, man,” Hurley said. “I think UConn should definitely be in it. Maybe UConn [vs.] Duke.”

UConn Basketball Coach @dhurley15 wants his team to play Duke at the White House pic.twitter.com/CrZLsZozf0 — CHARLIE COTTON (@hicharliecotton) June 17, 2026

The UFC event over the weekend may have set a precedent for more sporting events at the official presidential residence.

College basketball games have been played at unusual venues in the past, such as on an aircraft carrier and in a Major League Baseball stadium. However, there has never been one played at the White House.

For now, such an idea remains nothing more than a hardwood fantasy.

In any case, a game between UConn and Duke would always attract a ton of attention, regardless of the venue, especially with how things unfolded the last time the two storied basketball programs shared a court.

During the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Tournament, Hurley’s Huskies sent Duke crashing out of the Big Dance in dramatic fashion, completing an improbable 73–72 comeback win on Braylon Mullins’ game-winning 3-pointer .