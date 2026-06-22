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Michigan’s potential replacement for Dusty May has been revealed

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Dusty May coaching Michigan
Jan 6, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May looks on from the bench during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The Michigan Wolverines are suddenly in need of a new head basketball coach, and they might not have to look too far to make that happen.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Pete Thamel, and Jeff Borzello reported Monday that the Wolverines are working to hire top assistant Mike Boynton as their interim head coach to replace Dusty May. Boynton was May’s top assistant, has head coaching experience, and would likely be the best chance at minimizing roster turnover.

Other reporters were quick to note that May had essentially endorsed Boynton as a potential head coach during the season, and that he already commands the respect of Michigan’s players.

A full head coaching search would be challenging for Michigan since it is nearly July, and most other coaches are deep in preparation for the upcoming season already. Some would certainly leave for the allure of the Michigan job, but the reigning national champions would also want as little roster turnover as possible. Even a short-term interim hire might be the best course of action.

Boynton previously served as head coach at Oklahoma State, where he went 119-109 over seven seasons. He has run Michigan’s defense since arriving at the school in 2024.

The Wolverines’ unexpected coaching search is happening after May stunningly took the Dallas Mavericks job on Monday. Michigan is experienced in this sort of upheaval, but it is still far from ideal.

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