Duke, Kansas call end to basketball seasons amid coronavirus outbreak

Two of the nation’s top programs are not waiting for the NCAA Tournament to be postponed or canceled, as Duke and Kansas announced on Thursday that they will be suspending all athletic activities amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Duke and Kansas both released statements saying they are putting an indefinite stop to athletic travel and home games in order to prioritize the health of students, coaches staff and fans.

The NCAA Tournament is not scheduled to tip off until next week, but all major conferences canceled their conference tournaments on Thursday. It’s unclear at this time if the NCAA Tournament will be cancelled or postponed The NBA, NHL, MLS and other sports organizations have also suspended play, with MLB expected to do the same.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday night, and the NBA suspended its season almost immediately after that. Another NBA star has since tested positive for the virus, and Gobert’s positive test appears to have played a role in setting the wheels in motion for sports to be put on hold.