Rival coach addresses speculation about Indiana job

Rival coaches are already being forced to respond to rumors about the Indiana Hoosiers job.

Michigan coach Dusty May addressed speculation that he might be interested in the opening after his Wolverines won at Indiana 70-67 on Saturday. May attended Indiana and got his start in coaching there, but he dismissed the speculation as “crazy.”

“It’s flattering, when you have the path that I had and have, it makes you feel good,” May told reporters. “What’s your competitive advantage as a student manager that transferred in as a marginal Division II player? You just think back and it’s like, really, all I did was show the great energy and passion for this game and helping people every day. Because of that, I think people always saw something or believed in me, and then you get to this point.

“That stuff’s crazy. I love being at Michigan. I love our team. We’re fighting like crazy. This place is my foundation, but I’m very, very happy at the University of Michigan.”

Dusty May's full response when asked about Indiana's job opening. #iubb pic.twitter.com/qVNOOqACWI — Jared Kelly (@Jared_Kelly7) February 8, 2025

May ultimately did brush off the rumors, but he also spent a long time talking about his journey as a coach and how he got his start. That will not necessarily shut down the speculation.

As he alluded to, May got his start in coaching as a student manager at Indiana under Bob Knight. He is in his first year at Michigan, having replaced Juwan Howard last March. That would seemingly make it unlikely that he leaves, but the allure of the Indiana job is real to the school’s alumni.

The Indiana job will be open this offseason after Mike Woodson made a big decision about his own future recently.