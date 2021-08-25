Emoni Bates announces commitment to Memphis as expected

Emoni Bates is headed to Memphis.

The Michigan native shared a photo of himself on Instagram Wednesday in Memphis basketball gear. His caption for the post was: “Memphis what’s da word!!!!!”

Bates also shared a video clip on his Instagram Story of himself in a Memphis hat.

Bates was expected to announce a decision on his future Wednesday. As we said on Tuesday, he was expected to head to Memphis, which is the case.

Bates was also considering Oregon. He made visits to both schools prior to making his announcement this week. Bates was also considering going to the G League.

The 6-foot-8 forward is a top recruit who reclassified from 2022 to the class of 2021. He will join Jalen Duren to form a promising freshman class at Memphis.