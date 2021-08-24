 Skip to main content
Emoni Bates expected to commit to Memphis?

August 24, 2021
by Larry Brown

The Memphis Tigers already landed a commitment from Jalen Duren, and they could be adding another top prospect soon.

Emoni Bates, a top-5 recruit in the country, is expected to announce his decision on Wednesday. Bates recently reclassified from 2022 to 2021 and is deciding between going to the G League, Memphis, Oregon or Michigan State.

Dan Wetzel is among those who believe Bates will commit to Memphis.

247 Sports’ Travis Branham has also been expecting Bates to commit to Memphis. August 26 is the last day to register for school for Memphis, which could explain the timing of the announcement. Bates also already has a school email address.

Bates is a 6-foot-8 forward from Ypsi Prep Academy in Michigan. He was previously committed to Michigan State but decommitted in 2020.

