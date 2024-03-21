Everyone made the same joke about BYU’s horrible NCAA Tournament start

BYU got off to a shockingly slow start in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, and viewers all seemed to be thinking the same thing as the Cougars struggled.

It took BYU more than five minutes to score their first point in their game against Duquesne on Thursday. The Cougars’ first two points were free throws. They did not make their first basket until Jaxson Robinson made a 3-pointer with 13:37 remaining in the first half to cut Duquesne’s lead to 12-5.

The BYU team we saw in the first half on Thursday looked a lot different from the one that reached the Sweet 16 in 2011. That team, of course, was led by the legendary Jimmer Fredette. Those who watched BYU put up brick after brick against Duquesne joked that the team needed Jimmer.

Only one man can save BYU 👀 pic.twitter.com/PVN9Zdd0QD — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) March 21, 2024

The DUKES are firing on all cylinders and BYU can’t buy a basket! Jimmer is so ashamed right now. @BarstoolDU #DaveandBUSTERS — The Wonton Don (@DonnieDoesWorld) March 21, 2024

I think BYU misses Jimmer — Jake Thoden (@JakeThoden) March 21, 2024

BYU needs Jimmer rn — Caleb (@OKCowboysBraves) March 21, 2024

Fredette, of course, became a household name with his offensive explosions in the 2010 and 2011 NCAA Tournament.

BYU eventually started to click and trailed 38-30 by halftime, but getting there was quite painful. Fredette probably did not like what he saw.