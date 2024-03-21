 Skip to main content
Everyone made the same joke about BYU’s horrible NCAA Tournament start

March 21, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
March Madness logo

Mar 20, 2024; Dayton, OH, USA; Detailed view of March Madness logos before the game between the Montana State Bobcats and the Grambling State Tigers at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

BYU got off to a shockingly slow start in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, and viewers all seemed to be thinking the same thing as the Cougars struggled.

It took BYU more than five minutes to score their first point in their game against Duquesne on Thursday. The Cougars’ first two points were free throws. They did not make their first basket until Jaxson Robinson made a 3-pointer with 13:37 remaining in the first half to cut Duquesne’s lead to 12-5.

The BYU team we saw in the first half on Thursday looked a lot different from the one that reached the Sweet 16 in 2011. That team, of course, was led by the legendary Jimmer Fredette. Those who watched BYU put up brick after brick against Duquesne joked that the team needed Jimmer.

Fredette, of course, became a household name with his offensive explosions in the 2010 and 2011 NCAA Tournament.

BYU eventually started to click and trailed 38-30 by halftime, but getting there was quite painful. Fredette probably did not like what he saw.

