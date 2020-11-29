Frank Martin shaved his head and looks totally different

Frank Martin has undergone a huge change and now looks almost unrecognizable.

The South Carolina Gamecocks basketball coach shaved his head and looked totally different when his team took the floor for their season opener on Saturday.

Frank Martin started losing his hair after his positive COVID-19 test in May. He recently decided to shave his head. "If it is stress, and eventually (my hair) comes back, then we'll get the gel out again," he said Monday. pic.twitter.com/qGAynCt5Jl — Michael Lananna (@mlananna) November 28, 2020

According to reporter Michael Lananna, Martin says he started losing his hair after a positive COVID-19 test in May, so he decided to shave it. This is not necessarily a permanent look, as Martin is open to growing his hair back out if it returns.

For context, the 54-year-old used to have a pretty decent head of hair.

Martin is in his ninth season as South Carolina’s head coach. His Gamecocks lost their opener to Liberty 78-62. Martin is giving off some Tark vibes with his new look.