Gamblers suffered brutal bad beat at end of UConn-Florida game

UConn saw its season end in disappointing fashion with a loss to Florida on Sunday, and many people who bet on the game were probably even more devastated than the Huskies.

No. 1 seed Florida defeated No. 8 seed UConn 77-75 to advance to the Sweet 16. The Huskies led for much of the game before Florida pulled away late with some timely three-pointers.

But it was a meaningless three-pointer from UConn that ruined the day of anyone who bet on the total of the game to go under. Most sportsbooks had the total set at around 150.5. Florida was leading 77-72 and had the win wrapped up when UConn freshman Liam McNeeley drilled a three-pointer at the buzzer.

McNeeley’s shot resulted in the game finishing at 152 points, which means anyone who bet the under lost. Of course, that means those who bet the over cashed their wagers in miraculous fashion.

Florida-UConn Over bettors will always remember Liam McNeeley



9 points in the final 11 seconds and a buzzer beater to cash the over



More people typically bet on the over than the under, so McNeeley may have just become an NCAA Tournament hero for an unexpected reason.

We have seen plenty of bad beats in the NCAA Tournament over the years, but that had to have been one of the worst. The under looked like a lock in the final seconds of the game.