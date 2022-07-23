 Skip to main content
South Carolina lands highest-rated recruit in school history

July 23, 2022
by Alex Evans
Lamont Paris looking ahead.

Nov 25, 2019; Knoxville, TN, USA; Chattanooga Mocs head coach Lamont Paris during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Top college basketball prospect G.G. Jackson decommitted from North Carolina fewer than 10 days ago and has now decided to take his talents to a school just a little further south.

On Saturday, Jackson announced on Twitter his commitment to South Carolina.

Jackson also revealed that he will reclassify from the 2023 class to the 2022 class. That means Jackson will be able to suit up for first-year head coach Lamont Paris and the Gamecocks during the upcoming season.

The 6-foot-9 power forward is the highest-ranked recruit in program history. He was the No. 1 power forward and No. 2 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings.

A native of Columbia, S.C., Jackson announced his decommittment from North Carolina on July 14. With South Carolina being located in his hometown of Columbia, it is possible that Jackson wanted to stay closer to home.

As a junior at Ridge View High School last season, Jackson averaged 22.1 points and 10.9 rebounds while earning Gatorade Player of the Year honors in South Carolina. He also averaged 14.0 points and 9.2 rebounds per game at the NBPA Top 100 Camp in June, and won camp MVP honors.

The Gamecocks finished last season 18-13, just five years removed from an improbable Final Four run. Landing a player like Jackson could help get the program back on track.

