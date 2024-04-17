Hanna Cavinder announces return to college basketball

Hanna Cavinder has decided that, like her twin sister Haley, she has unfinished business on the basketball court.

Hanna and Haley announced a year ago that they would not be utilizing their fifth year of college eligibility, opting to pursue other opportunities instead. Both played for Miami during the 2022-23 season after transferring to Coral Gables from Fresno State.

After initially not wanting to play without her sister, Haley changed her mind in October and entered the transfer portal. She committed to TCU and sat out the 2023-24 season.

Hanna is coming back, too. She announced on Wednesday that she is returning to Miami next season.

“Over these past few months I have been itching to get back to the game that I thought I lost the love and passion for. Nothing quite fills the void that this sport brings me. With that all being said, I have decided to return for one more season. Let’s run it back miami,” Cavinder wrote on Instagram.

Haley has been the superior player of the two sisters. She averaged 12.2 points and 4.9 rebounds while playing 30.8 minutes per game at Miami during the 2023-23 season. Hanna averaged 3.8 points while playing 16.6 minutes per game.

Though she has yet to play a game at TCU, there will be speculation now that Haley could transfer back to Miami to play with her sister again.

In late 2021, the Cavinder Twins signed an NIL deal with WWE. Their recruitment to Miami led to some eventual discipline for the Hurricanes. After seeing what opportunities existed for them outside of basketball, it is possible that both have realized playing is the best way they can make money in the NIL era.