College basketball star Darius Lee shot and killed

Houston Baptist basketball star Darius Lee was shot and killed in New York early Monday morning.

Houston Baptist issued a statement on Monday sharing the tragic news that Lee died of a gunshot wound in his hometown of Harlem, New York. According to the NYPD, the incident took place at a gathering in Harlem at around 12:40 a.m. Monday. Seven males and two females suffered gunshot wounds.

Lee was shot in the chest and transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A firearm was recovered at the scene. No arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon with the investigation ongoing.

Lee led Houston Baptist in all major categories last season with 18.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.4 steals per game. The steals ranked sixth in the nation for Division I.

Houston Baptist coach Ron Cottrell said the Huskies are “devastated.”

“As great of a basketball player as he was, he was an even better person,” Cottrell said in a statement. “I can’t even think of basketball right now. I can only think of what a light Darius was during his short time on earth. He was a joy to coach and we loved him so much.”

Lee was recently named HBU Robbie Robertson Male Student-Athlete of the Year. He was on track to graduate in December, according to the school.