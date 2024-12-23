March Madness legend lands with NBA G League team

One of the biggest heroes in March Madness history is a step closer to playing in the NBA.

Former Oakland sharpshooter Jack Gohlke was claimed by the Wisconsin Herd on Monday after he entered the NBA G League player pool, according to reporter Marc Stein. The Herd are the G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Gohlke became a viral sensation with his legendary performance in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. He drained 10 three-pointers and scored 32 points in 14-seed Oakland’s stunning upset of 3-seed Kentucky. Gohlke even broke out a Michael Jordan shrug after draining a shot over one of the best players in the nation.

Oakland lost to NC State in the second round of the tournament, but Gohlke still scored 22 points and drained 6 three-pointers in that game.

Gohlke’s performance even led to him landing some unexpected NIL deals.

Despite his March Madness success, the 6-foot-3 Gohlke went undrafted earlier this year. He then spent a brief period with the Oklahoma City Thunder during the summer before signing with KK Podgorica of the Prva A Liga professional league in Montenegro.

The odds of Gohlke playing in the NBA remain slim, but the fan favorite now has a better opportunity to prove himself.