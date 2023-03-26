 Skip to main content
Jerome Tang had classy gesture after Kansas State loss

March 25, 2023
by Larry Brown
Jerome Tang talking

Jerome Tang may have been disappointed after his Kansas State Wildcats’ season came to an end on Saturday, but that didn’t prevent him from remaining classy in defeat.

Tang’s Kansas State squad lost to Florida Atlantic 79-76 in the finals of the East Region. After the defeat, Tang headed into the Owls’ locker room and delivered a speech to them.

Tang praised FAU and told them he would be rooting for them in the Final Four.

“Your toughness, your togetherness, your ability to make plays for each other … the way you communicate with each other, nobody can beat y’all. So just stay together — don’t get distracted between now and then. Stay locked in. Keep doing what you doing. Y’all are the toughest son-of-a-guns we played all year long. Just proud of you. I’m going to be rooting for you,” Tang said in his speech.

Tang didn’t need to go over to FAU’s locker room to do that, but he chose to. That’s pretty cool of him, and he delivered some nice encouragement as well.

FAU will face the winner of the Creighton-San Diego State game in the Final Four. On the other side of the bracket, UConn awaits the winner of the Miami-Texas game.

