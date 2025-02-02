John Calipari scolds Arkansas player for trash-talking Kentucky fans

John Calipari on Saturday did not appreciate one of his Arkansas players getting into it with a few Big Blue Nation supporters.

Calipari returned to Rupp Arena for the first time since relinquishing his post as head coach of the Wildcats last April. He led his team to a resounding 89-79 win that saw the Razorbacks lead throughout the entire second half.

The 65-year-old head coach was interviewed in the tunnel after the game. The reporter asked Calipari about Arkansas’ several former Kentucky players and commits facing off against their former program. One got on Calipari’s nerves.

“Billy! Stop it,” Calipari said with a look of frustration on his face.

Arkansas coach John Calipari scolded his team for talking back to fans in his post-game interview after they upset No. 12 Kentucky 😳 pic.twitter.com/RvHyb2lVRq — ESPN (@espn) February 2, 2025

Calipari was chastising freshman forward Billy Richmond III, who was heard chirping with fans in the background. After yelling at Richmond, Calipari added that the ex-Wildcats “played good” and “were excited about coming back.”

Richmond never suited up for the Wildcats. But the 5-star recruit did commit to Kentucky in December 2023 when Calipari was still the team’s head coach. Richmond and fellow 5-star recruits Karter Knox and Boogie Fland all de-committed from Kentucky to follow Calipari to Fayetteville.

Richmond tallied just 4 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 assist across 10 minutes of play. But he did have one of the best highlights of the night.

HOLY BILLY RICHMOND

pic.twitter.com/IZS54OW2td — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 2, 2025

Arkansas’ three ex-Wildcats also balled out in the contest. The trio of Zvonimir Ivisic, Adou Thiero, and DJ Wagner combined for 52 points. All three were role players for Kentucky last season before transferring to Arkansas.