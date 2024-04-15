Notable Kentucky player is following John Calipari to Arkansas

John Calipari has already convinced one of his former Kentucky players to follow him to Arkansas.

Kentucky fan favorite Zvonimir Ivisic announced on social media Monday that he would be following Calipari to Arkansas. Ivisic said he would be “forever grateful” to Kentucky fans for their support, but that Calipari had been a major reason he decided to attend college in the first place, and would thus follow his coach to Arkansas.

Ivisic was a top international prospect, but initially struggled to gain eligibility at Kentucky after enrolling. Calipari stood by him, and Ivisic was finally cleared to play in January. He would up playing a fairly limited role in 15 games, but memorably delivered 13 points, five rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals in just 16 minutes in his Jan. 20 debut against Georgia.

A number of other Kentucky players have entered the transfer portal as well, including guard DJ Wagner and forward Aaron Bradshaw, who committed to Ohio State on Monday. It would not be a surprise if a few others follow Calipari to Arkansas.