Report: John Calipari regrets turning down 1 previous job offer

More information continues to emerge about John Calipari’s decision to leave Kentucky for Arkansas and how long the coach has been contemplating a new job. As it turns out, if Calipari could have a do-over, he reportedly would have left Lexington five years sooner than he ultimately did.

Shams Charania and Kyle Tucker of The Athletic wrote an extensive story detailing what led to Calipari leaving Kentucky for Arkansas. In it, Calipari is reported to regret turning down an opportunity to take the UCLA job in 2019.

At that time, UCLA had just fired Steve Alford and was conducting a national search for a new coach, with Calipari rumored to be a dream candidate for the school. Kentucky took the recruitment seriously enough that it offered Calipari what amounted to a lifetime contract to stay, and the coach took it.

Five years later, the report states that Calipari now privately admits that was the right time to leave Kentucky, and that he strongly regrets not taking the UCLA job.

The Bruins wound up hiring Mick Cronin instead, who has since taken UCLA to a pair of Sweet Sixteens before missing the tournament this season.

Had Calipari left Kentucky in 2019, he would be viewed as a legendary figure. He was coming off another Elite Eight appearance and a 30-win season, and Wildcat fans probably would have been furious over his departure instead of relieved as they are now.

Arkansas certainly had some Calipari connections that UCLA simply did not. Still, college basketball would probably look a lot different had Calipari made the move five years ago that he wishes he had.