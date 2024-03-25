Kelvin Sampson got so fired up after Houston’s wild OT win over Texas A&M

Nobody was more revved up about Houston advancing to the Sweet 16 than head coach Kelvin Sampson.

Houston survived a 100-95 overtime nail-biter against Texas A&M at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn. to stay alive in the NCAA Tournament.

The Cougars kept their composure after Aggies senior Andersson Garcia hit a triple as time expired to force OT — the first buzzer-beater in this year’s tourney thus far.

BUZZER BEATER TO FORCE OT 🚨🚨🚨#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/mZSqICdiZR — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 25, 2024

Sampson went completely feral after his team pulled off the victory. The veteran coach fed off the energy of the Houston crowd to create an awesome viral moment on social media.

Think Kelvin Sampson likes it? pic.twitter.com/g8WTPUQ4oY — Jerome Solomon (@JeromeSolomon) March 25, 2024

Sampson clearly loves making the Sweet 16. Two seasons ago, Sampson went shirtless during his epic locker room celebration after Houston beat Illinois to advance to the 2022 Sweet 16. The Cougars made it all the way to the Elite Eight that year.

The Sweet 16 has felt like the bare minimum for Houston in recent years. Sampson’s squad has been among the tournament’s remaining 16 teams for five straight seasons.

Fans can only imagine what kind of celebration Sampson would unleash if the team were to go all the way this season.