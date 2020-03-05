Kentucky bans fan Ashley Lyles for calling Tennessee fan N-word

The Kentucky fan who was caught on video using the N-word against a Tennessee fan at the end of Tuesday night’s game has been punished by the school.

Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart announced on Twitter Thursday that fan Ashley Lyles has had her ticket privileges “permanently revoked”, which sounds just like a permanent ban.

We have permanently revoked ticket privileges for all UK Athletics events from the person who made the abusive remark at Tuesday night’s game, effective immediately. This misconduct is unacceptable, unwelcome at the University of Kentucky and not reflective of our values. — Mitch Barnhart (@UKMitchBarnhart) March 5, 2020

Barnhart’s statement says Lyles’ conduct was “unacceptable” and “unwelcome.”

Lyles was a well-known fan throughout Big Blue Nation and received support from the community when she was battling brain cancer, which she overcame.

Lyles issued an apology to LEX 18 after the video surfaced.

“My reaction after the game was unacceptable, period. It was against all values of the University and state of Kentucky. I humbly apologize to the individuals at which my words were directed,” Lyles wrote. “My words were hurtful and hateful and have no place in this world. I apologize to the University and state of Kentucky for the embarrassment I have caused. I want my apology not just to be in words, but in actions moving forward.”