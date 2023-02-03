Report: Kentucky eyeing legendary former player for assistant role

Kentucky appears to be reuniting with a program legend who even pre-dated the John Calipari era.

Jack Pilgrim of Kentucky Sports Radio reported on Friday that former NBA All-Star Rajon Rondo is working towards joining Kentucky’s coaching staff for 2023-24. Rondo, who is back on campus taking classes to finish his degree, would potentially be coming on as a student assistant.

Now 36 years old, Rondo played for two seasons at Kentucky from 2004 to 2006 under then-coach Tubby Smith. After one Elite Eight berth with the Wildcats, Rondo became a first-round draft pick and had a very successful NBA career. He made four All-Star teams, earned four All-Defensive nods, led the league in assists three times, and won two championships (in 2008 with the Boston Celtics and in 2020 with the Los Angeles Lakers).

Rondo’s return to Lexington would be a welcome one. It would also be fitting since another ex-Kentucky point guard recently returned to the team’s staff as a student assistant.