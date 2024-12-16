Women’s college hooper pulled off one of the nastiest moves ever

Rutgers guard Kiyomi McMiller on Sunday set social media ablaze with one of the slickest moves basketball fans have seen in quite some time.

Rutgers led Wagner 24-14 early in the second quarter at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, N.J. McMiller brought the ball up the right wing and sized up her, Wagner guard defender Keana Foz.

McMiller crossed over from right to left to get Foz leaning one way. Then in one quick motion, McMiller flung the ball back to her right while spinning 360 degrees to catch her defender completely off guard. Words can’t fully express how sick McMiller’s move was, as seen below.

Greatest in game basketball move of all time pic.twitter.com/cGhMJO99Ic — Deuce (@DeuceThomas) December 15, 2024

McMiller’s move looked like it came straight out of an AND1 mixtape. It’s the type of play fans usually see from the Harlem Globetrotters.

Even the announcers may have been faked out by McMiller. They hardly even reacted to the nasty display of dribbling when it happened. Mike Breen or Ian Eagle would have been flexing their cranial thesauri to find words to describe what McMiller had just done.

McMiller also deserves credit for still making the shot to put her team up 26-14. Had she missed, the highlight would not have been nearly as awesome. She finished with 24 points on 10/20 shooting to go along with 10 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Sunday’s showing was no outlier for McMiller. The Scarlet Knights’ freshman phenom entered the contest averaging 19.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists on 44.9% shooting. She also converts on nearly 40% of her three-point tries.

With Caitlin Clark no longer playing college hoops and Paige Bueckers expected to move on next season, players like McMiller and USC’s JuJu Watkins could take center stage in the years to come.