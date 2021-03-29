 Skip to main content
Monday, March 29, 2021

Larry Brown could join Indiana staff under Mike Woodson

March 29, 2021
by Grey Papke

Larry Brown

Amazingly, Larry Brown may not be done coaching just yet.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, new Indiana coach Mike Woodson has discussed a possible staff role with Brown. Brown would not be expected to leave campus or recruit, and the role would be strictly coaching for the 80-year-old Hall of Famer.

Brown has coached just about everywhere during his lengthy career. His most recent stop was in Italy. Prior to that, he was head coach at SMU until 2016.

Woodson served as an assistant under Brown at multiple stops, so the two know each other well. Woodson’s hire at Indiana has not been especially well-received, so any help from one of the best coaching minds available couldn’t hurt.

