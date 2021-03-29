Larry Brown could join Indiana staff under Mike Woodson

Amazingly, Larry Brown may not be done coaching just yet.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, new Indiana coach Mike Woodson has discussed a possible staff role with Brown. Brown would not be expected to leave campus or recruit, and the role would be strictly coaching for the 80-year-old Hall of Famer.

New Indiana coach Mike Woodson has talked with Hall of Famer Larry Brown about a possible role on the IU coaching staff, sources tell ESPN. Idea would be an on-campus, non-recruiting slot. Woodson was an assistant under Brown with Sixers and Pistons. Brown, 80, left SMU in 2016. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 29, 2021

Brown has coached just about everywhere during his lengthy career. His most recent stop was in Italy. Prior to that, he was head coach at SMU until 2016.

Woodson served as an assistant under Brown at multiple stops, so the two know each other well. Woodson’s hire at Indiana has not been especially well-received, so any help from one of the best coaching minds available couldn’t hurt.