LeBron James breaks news about 1 college basketball coach hire

LeBron James is embracing the role of breaking news reporter, at least for one day.

James broke some coaching news on Thursday regarding Duquesne’s hire of assistant coach Dru Joyce as the school’s new head coach. James, dubbing himself “the unquestioned source,” added that Joyce was meeting with the team on Thursday after being promoted.

I’m proud to announce! As the unquestioned source I am confirming that Dru Joyce is the new HC at Duquesne University and is meeting with the team right now! So damn happy and proud of you my brother!!! @DruOnDemand @DuqMBB 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #GoDukes❤️💙🤍 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 28, 2024

What makes James such a definitive source here? He and Joyce were high school teammates at St. Vincent-St. Mary in Akron and are still very close friends. In fact, Joyce is replacing the retiring Keith Dambrot, who was James’ first high school coach. Dambrot had initially added Joyce to his staff as an assistant.

Duquesne is coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance — their first since 1977 — and even upset BYU in the first round. James was rooting them on all the way. With Joyce being promoted to head coach, it’s safe to say that support will continue going forward.