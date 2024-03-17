LeBron James is fired up over 1 NCAA Tournament team

The Ohio State Buckeyes are not part of the 2024 NCAA Tournament field, but LeBron James still has a major rooting interest this year.

James was hugely excited to see Duquesne win Sunday’s Atlantic 10 title game to clinch a spot in March Madness. The reason? Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot was James’ head coach for two years at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron. In addition, one of Dambrot’s assistants, Dru Joyce, was one of James’ teammates at St. Vincent-St. Mary.

YESSIRRR!! Punch that 🎟️ to the Big Dance @DuqMBB!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!!!! Love you Coach Dambrot & @CoachDruJoyce 🤎🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 17, 2024

James was obviously keeping close tabs on Duquesne’s progress. It is worth remembering that the Dukes were also the first school to extend a scholarship offer to Bryce James, and the Dambrot connection may have had something to do with that.

Duquesne were slotted into the field as a No. 11 seed and will face BYU in Omaha on Thursday. The Lakers do not play until Friday, so James could theoretically make it to the game, but he will more than likely be watching from afar.