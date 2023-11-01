LSU women’s basketball team gets epic locker room upgrade

The LSU Tigers are currently the queens of NCAA women’s basketball. The team’s new locker room accurately reflects their status as hoops royalty.

The Tiger Athletic Foundation provided a $1.5 million budget in June to upgrade the women’s basketball team locker room and adjacent areas located within the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.

The final result following the renovation was unveiled Tuesday via the LSU women’s basketball team’s official X account. The account posted a video showing the Tigers players exploring the upgraded facility for the very first time.

The new space more closely resembles a swanky Las Vegas suite splashed with a lot of purple rather than a gymnasium locker room.

Fresh New Digs 🤩 pic.twitter.com/zJmpVsDaCi — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) October 31, 2023

The Gold Standard pic.twitter.com/cLOTPSFf5X — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) October 31, 2023

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey had reportedly been lobbying for a renovation to her team’s section of the 51-year-old PMAC building ever since her arrival back in 2021. Mulkey more than justified her request by leading the Tigers to their first NCAA title in program history.

The LSU women’s basketball team won the NCAA title game in April, beating Iowa in a decisive 102-85 win. With a star transfer joining the Tigers next season, they are a serious threat to repeat for the title.