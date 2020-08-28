Lute Olson has died – dead at 85

Lute Olson has died at the age of 85.

The legendary former Arizona Wildcats basketball coach died on Thursday.

Arizona reporters had said on Tuesday that Olson needed prayers because his health was failing. He had a minor stroke in early 2019 and has now died a year and a half later.

Olson coached at Arizona from 1983-2008. He led the school to a national championship, five Final Fours and 11 Pac-10 regular season titles. He was a 7-time Pac-10 Coach of the Year. Olson is an inductee of both the Basketball Hall of Fame and College Basketball Hall of Fame.

Olson had some health issues, including a stroke, that played a role in his retirement.

Prior to Arizona, Olson coached at Long Beach City College, Long Beach State, and the University of Iowa. Some of the players he coached include Jason Terry, Mike Bibby, Damon Stoudamire, Sean Elliott, Gilbert Arenas, Jud Buechler, Khalid Reeves, Miles Simon, Michael Dickerson, Chris Mills, Richard Jefferson, Luke Walton, Andre Iguodala, Salim Stoudamire, Michael Wright, Hassan Adams, Channing Frye, and Steve Kerr.