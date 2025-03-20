Mark Pope helps Kentucky fans pay for March Madness travel

Kentucky head coach Mark Pope was serious about a recent offer to help Wildcats fans pay their way to Milwaukee for the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

During his radio show this week, Pope explicitly offered to cover gas money for those making their way from Lexington, Ky. to Milwaukee for the Wildcats’ opening NCAA Tournament game Friday against Troy.

“If anybody is having trouble with gas money, hit me up. Let’s go. Let’s get all of BBN out there,” Pope said.

Feb 8, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope smiles as he watches the action during the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Mark Pope wants to see BBN take over Milwaukee, a 7-hour drive from Lexington.



— Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) March 17, 2025

As it turns out, Pope was not kidding. On Wednesday, a screenshot emerged of an email from Pope’s executive assistant replying to a fan who tried to cash in on the offer. Evidently, Pope was serious, and will Venmo the money if fans provide proof that they have tickets to the game. They must also verify that there are no high school-aged individuals in their traveling party, just to avoid any potential NCAA recruiting violations.

Mark Pope is staying true to his word and is now covering the costs of gas money for University of Kentucky students to attend the Troy vs. Kentucky NCAA Tournament game in Milwaukee!



— Chris Beasmore (@CBeasmoreSports) March 19, 2025

Credit to Pope, who played for Kentucky and certainly understands the fan base. The move will certainly endear him even further to fans. Fair or not, it also serves as a contrast with John Calipari, who was deeply unpopular among Kentucky fans by the end of his tenure and did not seem quite as tuned in with the fanbase as Pope does now.

Kentucky fans travel notoriously well, even though a trip to Milwaukee is a seven-hour drive. Pope’s investment will pay off if the Wildcats have a partisan crowd in their favor on Friday.